Video: ‘I don’t think it solves any problems’ – Pundit critical of football family over TV rights deal

We’re always spoon fed the narrative of the ‘football family’ by the media, and this notion that those in the higher tiers of the game and in broadcasting etc. will help out their own in times of need.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan isn’t having any of it.

The pundit has said in plain terms that those at the bottom of the food chain aren’t given the help they need, particularly when it comes to renegotiations of any TV deals, describing the football family as more like the Addams Family.