Video: Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge release official Euro2020 anthem

There’s not too long to wait before the European Championships kick off after a year’s delay due to Covid-19.
Ahead of the start of the tournament, the official anthem has been released, and if the small snippet available on social media is anything to go by, it will be a best seller.
Featuring U2’s Bono on vocals and his band mate, The Edge, on guitar, the track is officially a Martin Garrix release, the superstar DJ going from strength to strength on this form.
? @MartinGarrix feat. Bono & The Edge have just released the official song for UEFA #EURO2020! ?
Listen to #WeAreThePeople now!
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) May 14, 2021