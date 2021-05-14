Video: Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge release official Euro2020 anthem

There’s not too long to wait before the European Championships kick off after a year’s delay due to Covid-19.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, the official anthem has been released, and if the small snippet available on social media is anything to go by, it will be a best seller.

MORE: Real Madrid set price for Liverpool target

Featuring U2’s Bono on vocals and his band mate, The Edge, on guitar, the track is officially a Martin Garrix release, the superstar DJ going from strength to strength on this form.