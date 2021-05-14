If there’s one thing that you can say about Roy Keane, it’s that he’s almost always spot on with his punditry on Sky Sports.

He can be an acquired taste and his penchant for comparing everyone to his Man United teams does get a little grating, but he isn’t frightened of giving a strong opinion.

MORE: Real Madrid set price for Liverpool target

The former midfielder hit the nail on the had again with his assessment of Dean Henderson’s performance against Liverpool on Thursday night too.