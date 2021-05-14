Menu

Video: Roy Keane rips into Henderson after woeful Man United showing against Liverpool

Manchester United FC
Posted by

If there’s one thing that you can say about Roy Keane, it’s that he’s almost always spot on with his punditry on Sky Sports.

He can be an acquired taste and his penchant for comparing everyone to his Man United teams does get a little grating, but he isn’t frightened of giving a strong opinion.

MORE: Real Madrid set price for Liverpool target

The former midfielder hit the nail on the had again with his assessment of Dean Henderson’s performance against Liverpool on Thursday night too.

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.