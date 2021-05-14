Video: Tear gas invades the pitch as Copa Libertadores fixtures continue to occur in Colombia amid national protest

Colombia continues to have national protests resulting in violent clashes with the police. As the country remains in civil unrest, CONMEBOL proceeds to have Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana fixtures.

During the match between Clube Atlético Mineiro and América de Cali, which was played at the Romelio Martínez Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. However, as the match was ongoing, TNT Sports Brazil shared a video of clashes near the stadium.

As protesters and police clashed, the tear gas being used on the outside near the stadium trickled onto the pitch, resulting in the players needing a break to water their eyes to rid themselves of the irritation.

These Copa Libertadores games occurring in Colombia is another black eye for South America’s governing body.

