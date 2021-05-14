West Ham linked with transfer for striker with ridiculous record of 36 goals in 14 games

Clearly the step up between youth level for a non league side and the Premier League is going to be enormous, but if a player is scoring for fun at any level then they do deserve a chance to move up.

Football Insider have reported that West Ham United are showing interest in Tooting and Mitcham striker Kesna Clark, and there are some interesting things to know about him.

Firstly he’s been likened to Michael Antonio in terms of his style so that would be a major coup if he came close to reaching that level, while he’s also scored 36 times in only 14 games for their U18 side this season.

Anyone who’s played at schoolboy level has seen a player who’s able to score that many, but if he’s still doing it for the U18s then that is much more promising.

He has started to break into their first team who play in the 8th tier and he scored his first goal so there’s a lot to like about his potential, and he’s a name to keep an eye on if West Ham do decide to bring him in.