Menu

Zinedine Zidane reportedly set to leave Real Madrid at end of season

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

According to recent Spanish reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is set to leave the club once the current campaign comes to an end.

READ MORE: Huge blow to Real Madrid’s title chances as key man is ruled out of upcoming fixture

After first taking the reins at Los Blancos back in 2016, Zidane, over the duration of two stints across the last five years has gone on to guide the Spanish giants to 13 major trophies, including three Champions League titles.

However, following what has been a largely underwhelming campaign, Zidane’s Madrid, who are struggling to topple rivals Atletico Madrid in the race for La Liga title, have also recently been dumped out of the Champions League by Chelsea.

Failure to win a single trophy in a campaign with Real Madrid is largely viewed as unacceptable, however, given Zidane’s previous success and his connections from his playing days, many would have expected the Frenchman to stick around.

However, according to a recent report from TeleMadrid, that is not the case and the former midfielder turned manager is set to leave the club at the end of the current season.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge blow to Real Madrid’s title chances as key man is ruled out of upcoming fixture
Atletico Madrid keen on out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder
“Here we go expected soon”: Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer update for Liverpool as €35m signing close

TeleMadrid claims Zidane made his decision a long time ago with his departure down to ‘physical and mental fatigue’.

It is not yet known who may be in line to replace the Frenchman.

More Stories Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.