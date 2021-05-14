Zinedine Zidane reportedly set to leave Real Madrid at end of season

According to recent Spanish reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is set to leave the club once the current campaign comes to an end.

After first taking the reins at Los Blancos back in 2016, Zidane, over the duration of two stints across the last five years has gone on to guide the Spanish giants to 13 major trophies, including three Champions League titles.

However, following what has been a largely underwhelming campaign, Zidane’s Madrid, who are struggling to topple rivals Atletico Madrid in the race for La Liga title, have also recently been dumped out of the Champions League by Chelsea.

Failure to win a single trophy in a campaign with Real Madrid is largely viewed as unacceptable, however, given Zidane’s previous success and his connections from his playing days, many would have expected the Frenchman to stick around.

However, according to a recent report from TeleMadrid, that is not the case and the former midfielder turned manager is set to leave the club at the end of the current season.

TeleMadrid claims Zidane made his decision a long time ago with his departure down to ‘physical and mental fatigue’.

It is not yet known who may be in line to replace the Frenchman.