Video: Kasper Schmeichel’s two incredible saves to deny Chelsea as Leicester City win the FA Cup

Youri Tielemans will take most of the headlines for his amazing goal that won the FA Cup for Leicester City tonight, but there’s no doubt that Kasper Schmeichel deserves an equal amount of credit alongside an assist from VAR.

He made two incredible saves to deny Chelsea as they pressed for their equaliser, and both are genuinely top class stops:

How has Kasper Schmeichel saved that?! ? World-class goalkeeping at such a critical time in the match! Mason Mount couldn't believe it!#EmiratesFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/sgm2wg7X8M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

The first one does hit the post but the angle behind the header shows just how vital that save was, while the second is just outstanding reflexes and a strong hand.

