Arsenal legend urges club to make move for ‘seasoned professional’ who is available on a Bosman

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, has urged the Gunners to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand this summer.

As was reported by Southampton on their official website earlier this week, Bertrand is to depart St. Mary’s when his contract expires at the end of June. Both parties agreed that now is the time to part ways.

Bertrand has been an exemplary servant to Southampton, so deserved the opportunity to leave in this manner, with the former Chelsea man able to cherry-pick his next club.

You have to imagine there’d be plenty of interest in signing a player with his quality and experience on a free transfer. Michael Thomas believes Arsenal ought to be in the race.

Thomas, who won three major honours during his time with the Gunners, including two league titles, has been speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside. He believes that Arsenal ought to pursue Bertrand.

“I’ve said it for a while.”

“We have one recognised LB and could do with a seasoned professional like Bertrand.

“He has quality, know-how and comes for free.”

Arsenal could do far worse than recruiting the 2012 Champions League winner, especially considering Kieran Tierney’s inability to keep himself fit for any considerable period of time.

Bertrand is likely to be inundated with offers in the coming weeks, so Arsenal ought to move fast if they’re planning on following the advice of club legend Thomas.

