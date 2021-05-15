Menu

Arsenal board make decision on Mikel Arteta as Spaniard becomes second favourite for the sack

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta will be staying at Arsenal, with the club set to back him in the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta has endured a wretched debut campaign in the Gunners dugout. Not all of that has been his fault, but the team’s poor performances reflect badly on him.

Sky Bet list Arteta as the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to walk, behind West Brom’s Sam Allardyce.

Football is an unforgiving game, and managers aren’t often granted second chances. However, if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, Arteta will get one.

MORE: Three Brazilian giants will fight over Arsenal ace as they look to add help for Copa Libertadores knockout

Arsenal are set to keep the faith in manager Mikel Arteta.

More Stories / Latest News
FA Cup final injury report: Chelsea trio all fit to feature, Leicester City sweating over star defender
Everton make surprise decision to transfer list key player to fund move for world-class defender
Bid accepted: Tottenham star set to depart with terms agreed with PSG

Arsenal had to start from essentially square one after sacking Unai Emery and appointing Arteta. Stan Kroenke and Edu will be reluctant to do the same again.

They showed a lot of faith in the former Manchester City assistant upon appointing him as manager. They’ll be crossing their fingers that he comes good eventually.

For now, Arsenal fans will have to wait patiently and see what their club can provide Arteta with in the upcoming transfer window.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news

More Stories fabrizio romano Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.