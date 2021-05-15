Big news for Real Madrid as report says Zinedine Zidane has informed the players of his plan for next season

It does look like Real Madrid are going to fall short of winning La Liga, while the lack of success in the Copa or the Champions League would usually mean that the manager was finished.

That’s not necessarily the case for Zinedine Zidane as he’s a special case at the club, but a big decision needs to be made over his future as they look to rebuild.

Even if they all come back next season, Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Benzema will need to be replaced in the next couple of years, but Zidane isn’t a manager who’s thrived when bringing new players into the team.

If he’s going to continue then he needs to be in it for the long-haul, and it looks like the opposite is true with a report suggesting that he’s already told the players that he will leave in the summer:

FIN DE CICLO ? Goal pudo confirmar que Zinedine Zidane avisó a sus jugadores que no seguirá en el banquillo del Real Madrid. ? Todos los detalles y los candidatos en ?? https://t.co/YpdxHtMbuo pic.twitter.com/e7whEcNYLV — Goal en español (@Goal_en_espanol) May 15, 2021

?ZIDANE les dijo a sus jugadores HACE UNA SEMANA antes del partido ante el SEVILLA que NO VA A CONTINUAR la próxima TEMPORADA ?@fburgos4 #Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/7hr5S5YHlE — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) May 15, 2021

It could be a positive in the grand scheme of things as they have a lot of talented young players so promoting Raul from the B team might make a lot of sense to get the best out of them, but it does look like Zidane will be gone when the season ends.