Premier League midfielder attracting interest from Chelsea and Man City with £51M valuation set

Chelsea and Manchester City are both interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to Fichajes.

The two Champions League finalists are both thought to be admirers of the Englishman, who is Leicester’s primary source of creativity, while also never shying away from a shot at goal.

Maddison has not always been a sure starter for Leicester under Brendan Rodgers, with the 24-year-old sometimes being accused of being a luxury player.

However, at clubs like Chelsea and particularly Man City, luxury players are welcomed. The fans go wild for those who produce the extraordinary, and Maddison has it in his locker.

If Fichajes are to be believed, Maddison would be available this summer for a fee in the region of €60M (£51M), which is an affordable figure for both sides to pay.

Realistically, a move is only likely to come to fruition if either Chelsea or Man City part ways with one of their attackers this summer, as they’re both already well equipped in that area.

