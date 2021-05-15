Club chief admits Premier League newcomers could sell two star players to Man United and Arsenal

You would hope that players will stick with a promoted team after an outstanding season in the Championship, but Norwich are turning into a yo-yo club and some of their better players have been here before.

They stormed the Championship so there will be a hope that they can take that momentum and secure survival next year, but a report from Goal has suggested that they may lose Max Aarons and Emi Buendia.

Admittedly it’s not an outcome that they are pushing for, but they indicated that the Sporting Director has admitted that both players will be allowed to go if the price is right.

Aarons has been linked with various teams but Man United need to add a new option at right back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and it would make sense if they were a more attack-minded player to give them a different option.

Arsenal need to reinforce their midfield with Ceballos and Odegaard set to return to Real Madrid, so Buendia would bring a proven creative threat who can also score goals so he could be a great signing if he can take his Championship form to the top flight.

It rarely works out well if a club tries to block any players from leaving and Norwich have experience of losing good players and reinvesting those transfer fees back into the squad, but time will tell if either Arsenal or United make an offer that tempts them to sell.