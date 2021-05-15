Menu

David Beckham’s Inter Miami looks to sign Arsenal ace on a free transfer this summer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender David Luiz will not see his contract renewed next month, and so the 34-year-old can join any club this summer on a free transfer. 

One potential club that will be pursuing Luiz is from across the pond in the United States. French football journalist Mohamed Toubache-TER (via Get French Football News) reports that Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami has David Luiz on their priority list this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham linked with transfer for striker with ridiculous record of 36 goals in 14 games
Arsenal’s rebuild continues to get bigger as another key player expected to leave this summer
Contact made: Man United eye move for La Liga star who has a release clause of only €25m

Last season, David Beckham’s South Florida-based club picked up Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuaín on a free transfer last summer. Now it seems as though they’re ready to bounce on another player with European experience.

Nonetheless, the United States club will need to make their offer a lucrative one for the Arsenal defender to head their way as a few Brazilian teams are also eyeing Luiz. The South American clubs showing interest want to use the lure of playing in the Copa Libertadores to convince Luiz to head home.

More Stories David Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.