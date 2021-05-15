Everton make surprise decision to transfer list key player to fund move for world-class defender

Everton are willing to listen to offers for Mason Holgate, with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly on Carlo Ancelotti’s shopping list, according to Football Insider.

Holgate has had an impressive debut campaign at Goodison Park, but that doesn’t appear to have been enough to convince Ancelotti that he’s worthy of a spot in the squad for next season, or at least so Football Insider report.

It’s claimed that Ancelotti is prepared to part with Holgate in order to raise funds for Everton’s pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, who the Toffees boss worked alongside during his time in charge at Napoli.

MORE: Arsenal quoted £35M for midfielder who is also wanted by Aston Villa and Everton

Koulibaly has been long-linked with a move to the Premier League, so Everton would do well to be the side that finally broke Aurelio De Laurentiis’ resolve and convinced him to sell the centre-back.

Swapping out Holgate for Koulibaly would be a short-sighted move, but sometimes these decisions need to be made in order to challenge for trophies, which ultimately is Ancelotti’s and Everton’s ultimate goal.

Click here for more of the latest Everton news