FA Cup final injury report: Chelsea trio all fit to feature, Leicester City sweating over star defender

Chelsea take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final this evening, and with information provided by Physio Room, we can provide you with all the latest injury news for both sides ahead of the big game.

While some would argue that the FA Cup is not as esteemed a competition as it once was, the rich history behind it makes it a trophy that every fan is desperate to see their side lift.

Chelsea have the chance to win their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel, which would give them a huge lift heading into their final two Premier League games and, of course, the Champions League final.

For Leicester City the prospect of an FA Cup win would be the icing on the cake of the superb work that Brendan Rodgers has done since taking the reins at the King Power.

Leicester have never won the competition, being four-time runners up, and will not want to make it five defeats out of five in the FA Cup final when they take on Chelsea today.

Games of this kind can oftentimes be won or lost by the fine margins, so both managers will want to have their full squads fit and firing, working towards the common goal of lifting the FA Cup.

However, as is reported by Physio Room, though neither manager has the luxury of heading into the game with a squad in perfect condition, Brendan Rodgers is worse off.

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic (Thigh injury), Andreas Christensen (Thigh injury), N’Golo Kante (Calf/Shin/Heel Injury) – Status: 100%. All three players are expected to be available for the Blues today.

Leicester City: Wes Morgan (Lower Back injury, Harvey Barnes (Knee injury), James Justin (Knee injury) – Status: Ruled out.

Jonny Evans (Ankle/Foot injury) – Status: 50%. Late fitness test required to determine his availability.

Click here to follow all the latest FA Cup final action