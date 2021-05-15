FA Cup final team news: Chelsea and Leicester City starting XIs confirmed

It’s very likely that Chelsea and Leicester City will qualify for the Champions League next season so the campaign will probably be seen as a success, but there’s something to be said for actually winning silverware.

It’s so easy to forget that a lot of great players will go through their career playing at the highest level without actually winning anything, so winning the FA Cup is still huge for any player.

There’s been plenty of talk throughout the week about fitness issues and potential team selections for the final, so here’s how both sides will line up today:

One of the biggest choices for Thomas Tuchel came in goal as there was an expectation that Kepa would start the game, while there will be disappointment for Ben Chilwell who can only make the bench against his former side.

There were fears that Jonny Evans could miss the game as he’s been struggling with an injury so it’s great to see that he made the starting XI, but James Maddison will have to make an impact from the bench rather than playing from the start.