Further hope for change at Arsenal as Daniel EK makes a big announcement which piles pressure on the Kroenke’s

Initially it looked like Daniel EK was just having a bit of fun on Twitter when he spoke about buying Arsenal, but it’s starting to look like he’s absolutely serious about it.

The Kroenke’s have little goodwill from the fans as they’ve overseen a slide down the table and the attempt to join the ESL just made things even worse, so it’s hard to tell if they can really repair that trust.

They may think throwing a few million at the squad this summer will buy that trust back but it’s unlikely, and it should be a popular move if someone can buy the club and take them in a new direction.

The Spotify founder actually took to Twitter tonight to address rumours that he hadn’t made an offer, and he’s very keen to keen to make everyone aware that an approach has been made:

Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021

You can see why the Kroenke’s would want everyone to think that there wasn’t an offer as it’s easy to justify their position for staying, but this is going to put a lot of pressure on them to either sell or actually follow through with their promises, so this is still a situation to keep an eye on.