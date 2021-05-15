Tammy Abraham has been left with trouble on his hands after the Chelsea star’s girlfriend publicly vented at the decision from Thomas Tuchel to snub the striker from the FA Cup final squad.

Before the Blues ended up losing their third FA Cup in five years, Leah Monroe, the influencer girlfriend of Abraham, vented her frustration at the fact her man wasn’t even named in the squad.

Monroe exclaimed ‘how on Earth’ as she questioned Tuchel’s decision to snub Abraham, who is the club’s joint-top scorer this season, despite playing a lesser role for the side than last term.

Monroe added ‘it’s not making any sense to me whatsoever’, ‘not even the bench?! and ended with ‘this has to be a joke’ as Abraham was left out of the matchday squad completely.

Monroe has now deleted the initial post and sent this out:

Monroe felt even more disrespected on Tammy’s behalf as the England international scored 4 goals in the FA Cup for the Blues, though they did come in the earlier rounds against Championship opposition.

At a time when Abraham’s future is being constantly speculated upon in the press and amid a serious lack of action recently, this outburst really is the last thing that the 23-year-old needs to deal with.

Hopefully, the public attack on the decision from Monroe doesn’t pressure Tuchel into avoiding handing Abraham an opportunity to win his place back soon, though it already looked unlikely beforehand.