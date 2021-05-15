Menu

“I blame Tuchel” and “Poor selfish decisions”: These Chelsea fans turn on Tuchel and underperforming star for FA Cup final defeat

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Finals are often decided by a piece of magic or a mistake, and Youri Tieleman’s thunderbolt in the second half was worth of winning the game.

It’s a frustrating loss from Chelsea because they’ll feel like they didn’t really turn up today, and they probably didn’t do enough to deserve the trophy.

They had plenty of good possession and openings but they couldn’t convert those into chances, and the finger of blame will often be pointed at the striker in that situation.

READ MORE: Video: Youri Tielemans sends Leicester City fans nuts with a banger against Chelsea in the FA Cup final to make it 1-0

Timo Werner is never going to let you down in terms of effort and passion, but there are serious question marks about his ability to lead the line for a team like Chelsea.

If anything he seems to get in the way of promising situations rather than helping the team, and he didn’t really look like scoring today.

His performance isn’t the only reason that they lost the game, but a lot of the fans are not happy with him after the game tonight:

More Stories Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sadrack says:
    May 15, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    The team lack quality and class in the last half chelsea would be the best club in Europe if those front three were clinical but they lack confidence and quality spoiling chance after chance just like small clubs do there not ready to play without a striker coz they lack quality, once the opponents lead we expect to lose every time.

    Reply
  2. Fikru says:
    May 15, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Playing Kepa cost the team. Mendy can save z goal….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.