“I blame Tuchel” and “Poor selfish decisions”: These Chelsea fans turn on Tuchel and underperforming star for FA Cup final defeat

Finals are often decided by a piece of magic or a mistake, and Youri Tieleman’s thunderbolt in the second half was worth of winning the game.

It’s a frustrating loss from Chelsea because they’ll feel like they didn’t really turn up today, and they probably didn’t do enough to deserve the trophy.

They had plenty of good possession and openings but they couldn’t convert those into chances, and the finger of blame will often be pointed at the striker in that situation.

Timo Werner is never going to let you down in terms of effort and passion, but there are serious question marks about his ability to lead the line for a team like Chelsea.

If anything he seems to get in the way of promising situations rather than helping the team, and he didn’t really look like scoring today.

His performance isn’t the only reason that they lost the game, but a lot of the fans are not happy with him after the game tonight:

I blame tuchel for this loss…why was timo werner still playing this game..how??? — BIG TIP (@Tipeezy1) May 15, 2021

Timo Werner is such a waste. — ?? (@adebayo0437) May 15, 2021

Timo Werner Should not have played 80min of that game. He has had poor selfish decisions in the first half and ZERO contributions in the 2nd half. Today Thomas Tuchel let us down #FACupFinal — Sources???? (@AndyWegs254) May 15, 2021

@TTuchelofficial stop playing Werner upfront it’s not working. ? — Obatare Fredrick Odibo (@Obteee) May 15, 2021

I absolutely lay the blame of this loss on Tuchel. He got his selection absolutely wrong. He was too slow to make changes. Kepa, Werner and Ziyech had no business in this team#CHELEI#FACupFinal — Ayodeji (@Dejislococus) May 15, 2021

Leaving Werner on for 80 mins was criminal, absolutely awful from Tuchel there ? Fair play to Leicester ? — FPL Dave (@davejj95) May 15, 2021