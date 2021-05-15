Some football fans have been left livid after some Chelsea and Leicester City supporters decided to boo the players as they took the knee before the FA Cup Final.

Viewers at home have been left appalled and perplexed by the behaviour of few, who are so against the taking of the knee as a gesture against racism that they booed their own players on their big day.

Cheers for the Blues and Foxes immediately turned into some boos as both sets of players took the knee in respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thankfully, the majority of the fans that are lucky to be in attendance (21,000 per the Standard) soon drowned out the controversial opposition to the knee with cheers.

Pictures from the BBC.

Here is how some viewers at home have reacted to the controversial actions of the minority:

Fans allowed in in a year or so and your team is playing FA Cup final…. your 1st action is to boo your own players for taking a knee? I guess people are racist before they are football fans, who knew? #FACup — ?????? (@Y88E) May 15, 2021

How can someone supports a football club and be rasict? — Mo (@MoUtd18) May 15, 2021

And the first thing they do is boo the players taking the knee, classic — Damia (@altiereau) May 15, 2021

Imagine waiting all this time to attend a Chelsea game and your first action is to boo the players taking the knee. Joke — craig chowdown (@craigchowdown) May 15, 2021

I don’t get how people can boo players taking the knee but cheer for black players — Barney???????? (@Barney__S97) May 15, 2021

You always have to question the mindset of these people, first chance to go back to a stadium for months to watch a game. First thing I’ll do, I’ll boo those taking the knee! https://t.co/J9I4AxEkCW — James Townsend ? (@der_commissar) May 15, 2021

“How was it finally being back in a stadium and getting to watch your team in the FA Cup final?” “Well we didn’t win, but I finally got to boo the players taking the knee, so well worth it!” ???? — Matt Greer ? (@Matt24Greer) May 15, 2021

No way have they boo’d taking the knee. This is why people don’t deserve football — ????? (@TraceTrace04) May 15, 2021

Finally allowed into a stadium after nearly a full season and the first thing they do is boo the players taking a knee. Helmets. — Josh Gibson (@G1850N) May 15, 2021

It was a real sour start to the biggest live event since the UK first went into lockdown last year, with many football enthusiasts at home confused as to how followers of the beautiful game could take such a stance.

With this evening’s FA Cup Final paving the way for the return of Premier League fans next week, it’s unfortunately likely that we’ll see many more instances of booing from now.