‘I guess people are racist before they are football fans’ – These fans react as some Chelsea and Leicester supporters boo players taking the knee in FA Cup Final

Some football fans have been left livid after some Chelsea and Leicester City supporters decided to boo the players as they took the knee before the FA Cup Final.

Viewers at home have been left appalled and perplexed by the behaviour of few, who are so against the taking of the knee as a gesture against racism that they booed their own players on their big day.

Cheers for the Blues and Foxes immediately turned into some boos as both sets of players took the knee in respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thankfully, the majority of the fans that are lucky to be in attendance (21,000 per the Standard) soon drowned out the controversial opposition to the knee with cheers.

Here is how some viewers at home have reacted to the controversial actions of the minority:

It was a real sour start to the biggest live event since the UK first went into lockdown last year, with many football enthusiasts at home confused as to how followers of the beautiful game could take such a stance.

With this evening’s FA Cup Final paving the way for the return of Premier League fans next week, it’s unfortunately likely that we’ll see many more instances of booing from now.

