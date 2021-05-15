Menu

Jurgen Klopp to hold clear the air talks with Liverpool star after public snub after Man United win

Jurgen Klopp is set to hold talks with Sadio Mane after the winger sensationally snubbed his manager on the Old Trafford turf, according to reports.

Mane, who has endured a difficult campaign, on the back of two seasons where he firmly established himself as one of the best attacking players on the planet, was dropped against Manchester United.

Diogo Jota started in his place, a decision which was justified by the Portuguese international finding the back of the net with a quite audacious back-heel flick past Dean Henderson.

Mane was evidently not happy with Klopp’s decision to leave him out, with the 29-year-old being caught by the cameras refusing to shake Jurgen Klopp’s hand at full-time.

Reports now claim that Klopp will hold clear the air talks with Mane, who quite evidently has a bee in your bonnet with the German’s rotation of him in and out of the side.

Ultimately, as disappointed as Mane may be, he needs to remain professional, especially in the public eye in wake of a victory over their arch rivals Manchester United.

