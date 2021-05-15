Major boost for Ronald Koeman as Barcelona put finishing touches to the transfer of his number one target

Ronald Koeman has done a good job this season, but there’s little doubt that he loses some credit after the team threw away their chances of winning La Liga.

The Presidential change always meant that his future was going to be up in the air, but the latest signs suggest that he’s not going to be going anywhere.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that the club were trying to sign Sergio Aguero, but Koeman’s number one wish was to sign Memphis Depay from Lyon so it could’ve been seen as a clear sign that the manager wasn’t safe if they ignored that request.

It now looks like the opposite is true, as L’Equipe have reported that Barca are now putting the finishing touches to the deal to sign Depay who’s expected to join on a free transfer in the summer.

That also suggests that Koeman will be there for at least one more year, but it will also be interesting to see how Depay fares after another major move.

He was one of the most exciting talents in Europe when he moved to Man United but he really struggled to flourish, while the move to Lyon allowed him to be the focal point of the team and he was able to kick on from there.

That won’t be the case at Barca, especially if Lionel Messi sticks around, so hopefully he has matured and he’s able to prove himself at the highest level next season.