Man United told to pay £60m for world-class star who could solve their defensive issues

Man United have been linked with defenders on a consistent basis anyway, but the shambolic performance vs Liverpool has put that into overdrive this week as it’s obvious that a new signing is needed.

That performance came without Harry Maguire so it’s only helped solidify his status as undropable going forward, and any new centre back would be brought in as a partner for him.

Ideally they’ll have a bit of pace to cover for Maguire’s weaknesses, and Raphael Varane is the complete defender who’s playing at the highest level so he would surely improve that unit if he arrives.

READ MORE: Contact made: Man United eye move for La Liga star who has a release clause of only €25m

A report from the Express has indicated that Real Madrid are willing to let him go, but they’ve told United that they want £60m to let it happen.

That does sound like a reasonable fee in normal times but it’s not clear how badly their finances have been hit by Covid, and it’s suggested that they were hoping to spend around £40m on a new defender so that creates an obvious problem.

It really depends on who their alternative options are but if it’s the choice between signing a ready-made star like Varane or a project-type signing, then it’s definitely worth shelling out the extra £20m.

You can legitimately argue that they could’ve won the Premier League if the defence wasn’t gifting goals away in most of their games, so they need to take decisive action to change that.