Manchester City sensation Ferran Torres broke an 11-year-old feat held by Lionel Messi with his remarkable hat-trick that spurred the Citizens to a comeback win against Newcastle last night.

Opta have found that Torres has become the youngest player to ever score a league hat-trick for a side managed by Pep Guardiola, with the previous record being held by none other than Lionel Messi.

Messi put the sword to Tenerife’s defence in January 2010 at the age of 22 years old and 200 days, Torres smashed the all-time great’s mark with his hat-trick coming at 21 years old and 75 days.

Torres has enjoyed a wonderful debut season with the Manchester outfit, despite the fact that he’s not a bonafide starter, the ace has managed 13 goals and three assists in 34 appearances.

Goal report that Guardiola and Co. prised the clinical winger away from Valencia for an initial fee of just £21m, which has proved to be a real bargain of a deal so far.

Considering the dominant sides that Guardiola has managed, Torres’ achievement is very impressive, he’s certainly a special talent if he’s broken a feat held for over 11 years by two of football’s best.