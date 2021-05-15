(Photo) Dele Alli caught snogging Pep Guardiola’s daughter in snap that’ll enrage Man City boss

The Sun have spotted Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli getting close with Maria Guardiola, the daughter of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Alli, who was once considered one of England’s biggest prospects, has endured a season to forget, largely as a result of Jose Mourinho’s distaste for him.

Now 25-years-old, Alli was supposed to be one of the best midfield players on the planet at this stage of his career, but he’s lucky to make the Tottenham starting XI.

While he hasn’t scored a Premier League goal all season, with all three of the goals he has scored coming in the Europa League, he looks to be getting on better with his off the field activities.

The Sun have pictured Alli kissing Maria Guardiola, the 20-year-old daughter of Man City boss Pep.

MORE: Dele Alli appears to send subtle message that Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham

Maria Guardiola has been pictured alongside her father on multiple occasions, often on the field of play with a trophy in his hands.

Now 20-years-old, she’s ready to flee the nest, and looks to have landed straight in the grasp of Tottenham star Alli.

It remains to be seen how Guardiola will react to discovering that his daughter is dating Dele Alli, but it’ll be a much less awkward conversation than if it were a player in his dressing room.

Alli continues to make the headlines for matters off the field, rather than his performances on it. Though, perhaps that’s our fault for taking an interest in his private life.

Alli and Maria were spotted kissing in public on a rooftop bar, as per The Sun, so it’s hard to imagine he has much interest in keeping his name off of the back pages.

Click here for all the latest Premier League news