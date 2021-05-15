Photo: Star drops massive Liverpool transfer hint with an update on Instagram

In some ways it’s bizarre that a simple social media update can trigger transfer speculation, but everything has been pointing to Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a few weeks.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the deal was very close to being agreed:

Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract. Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around €35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté. ? #LFC https://t.co/N4OWqqXiGu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

He’s also been active on Twitter today as he commented on an update from a popular Liverpool account, and this seems to be another major sign that the move is about to be confirmed:

? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021

Of course it could be nothing, but everything is adding up to this transfer being announced very soon.