Photo: Star drops massive Liverpool transfer hint with an update on Instagram

Liverpool FC
Posted by

In some ways it’s bizarre that a simple social media update can trigger transfer speculation, but everything has been pointing to Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for a few weeks.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the deal was very close to being agreed:

He’s also been active on Twitter today as he commented on an update from a popular Liverpool account, and this seems to be another major sign that the move is about to be confirmed:

Of course it could be nothing, but everything is adding up to this transfer being announced very soon.

