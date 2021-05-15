Sevilla are open to the idea of selling Manchester United target Jules Kounde at the right price, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kounde has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Sevilla, who have already signed and sealed their Champions League qualification for next campaign.

The Frenchman looks set to be one of the defensive stars of the future, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Man United are keen on signing him.

Man United are in dire need of a new centre-back, Thursdays defeat to Liverpool proved that, with Kounde, at 22, one who could grow alongside Harry Maguire.

While he will not come cheap, with Sevilla demanding €65M (£56M), as per Todo Fichajes, the report does note that Sevilla are not completely against the idea of selling.

In this case, it appears to be a matter of the Spanish side having no qualms seeing the back of Kounde if their valuation of the centre-back is paid in full.

Man United have the financial capabilities to make this deal happen, only time will tell if they push ahead and do it.

