“Such a stab in the back” – These Chelsea fans cannot believe Tuchel has dropped key player for the FA Cup final vs Leicester City

A cup final is usually an easy team selection for a manager as you simply have to go with your best starting XI, but that’s not always the case.

It’s become common to play the back-up keeper in the cup competitions to keep them happy, but there has to be a temptation to go with the first choice when silverware is on the line.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about his team selection during the week and it was widely expected that Kepa would get to start, and that’s now confirmed as the starting XI has been released:

It’s a huge chance for the Spanish keeper to prove that he could still have a long-term future at the club, while there are a few surprises on the bench.

Ben Chilwell has been playing very well recently so he’ll be gutted not to start, while Havertz and Pulisic have also scored some important goals so they would’ve been hoping to start on the big occasion.

The main talking point for the fans comes down to that selection of Chilwell, and there are a few who aren’t happy about it:

Nah, I'm not happy with this team. Chilwell, Pulisic and Havertz all doesn't start. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) May 15, 2021

They have 3 big centre backs and ndidi, we only really have thiago silva and rudiger who are commanding in the air so it makes sense to start alonso even if it doesn’t feel bittersweet for chilwell who obviously deserved to start — Ryan Gould (@ryan_gould99) May 15, 2021

Dropping Chilwell? Just one game where he picks our strongest team please. — Simmo (@Simmo30) May 15, 2021

Surprised to see Chilwell not starting but Alonso can always come up with a clutch goal. — Vivek (@ThatChelseaLad) May 15, 2021

Not sure why Chilwell is benched, and I hope playing Kepa doesn’t backfire on us. But let’s see what happens ke. — Nathi (@NattyNicee) May 15, 2021