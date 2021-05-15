Thomas Tuchel left furious with Timo Werner after Chelsea striker is dominated by Leicester hero Tielemans in foiled attack

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was left ‘absolutely fuming’ with striker Timo Werner after a passage of play in the 50th minute of the Blues’ FA Cup final tie against Leicester City.

Kepa Arrizabalaga coolly handled the danger of a Leicester ball in behind as he launched the ball forward in clearance.

Mason Mount showed his quality as he expertly controlled the ball before slipping it through to Timo Werner on the left-wing.

The striker had no chance to use his blistering pace against Leicester though as Foxes star Youri Tielemans faced up the attacker and sent him bundling to the ground with a brilliant tackle.

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport took to Twitter to share that Thomas Tuchel was ‘absolutely fuming’ with Werner after he was embarrassed by Tielemans.

Thomas Tuchel absolutely fuming with Timo Werner as he is brushed off the ball by Youri Tielemans. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) May 15, 2021

Pictures from the FA Cup.

Chelsea fans would’ve been expecting Werner to put up more of a fight against a player that is not defensively-minded nor heralded for physical strength, rather his wonderful technical ability.

Werner getting shut down with ease brought a swift end to Chelsea’s hopes of creating a chance in the final third and it quickly undid the tidy work from Mount.

We’ll have to assume that this moment played a part in the confidence running through the Belgian midfielder’s veins when he rifled the ball into the top corner around 12 minutes later.