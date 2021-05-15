EA Sports can talk all they like about bringing realism to the game, but if you can load your defence with some physical players who also have pace then the chances are that you’ll do quite well.

One of the more popular tactics on Ultimate Team is to put two full backs in the wider roles of a back three – They’re good enough on the ball to give you another passing option, while the game doesn’t replicate real life defending so they have the pace to deal with a lot of attacks and they aren’t punished for not being natural CBs.

Reece James is a common option in that position because his card is relatively cheap and he suits anyone using a Premier League XI, and it looks like Thomas Tuchel may have been paying attention.

James is playing in the RCB role this evening in an attempt to match Jamie Vardy for pace and it’s certainly worked so far, and plenty of fans have pointed out that the Chelsea manager has simply taken his tactical masterplan from FIFA:

Reece James at CB, Tuchels been playing Fifa — Brad Rance (@BradRance1) May 15, 2021

