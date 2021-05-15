Update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic knee injury after fears AC Milan star had ruptured ACL again

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has NOT suffered serious damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, as was first feared, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Cast your minds back to 2017, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic rupturing his ACL during a Europa League game against Anderlecht during his time as a Manchester United player.

At the age of 35, there were question marks as to whether he would ever fully recover. Yet, seven months later, Ibrahimovic was playing football again – and he still is.

The big Swede damaged his knee once again as AC Milan triumphed over Juventus last week, which sparked fears as to whether he could be set for another spell away from the game.

However, it looks as though he has avoided serious injury, and while he may not play for the Rossoneri again this campaign, he does look set to recover in time for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed new medical check in the last hours after his knee injury: ACL is not broken, he needs conservative therapy. Zlatan is expected to come back in three weeks – if everything goes well, just in time for the Euros with Sweden ?? @SkySport #Ibrahimovic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021

This is fantastic news for football. Zlatan’s return to the Swedish setup to play in this summer’s tournament was exciting for all. Thankfully, we’ll actually be able to see him involved.

