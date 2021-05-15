According to Football Insider, Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has verbally agreed to rejoin Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

Football Insider report that the 35-year-old has rejected the offer of a new contract from Villa as United have held talks to recruit the stopper as a player-coach.

The Red Devils appear to be on the hunt for a new third-choice goalkeeper with Sergio Romero set to leave upon the end of his contract this summer, and possible even Lee Grant as well.

Football Insider claim via a United source that the ‘framework’ of the deal for Heaton is now in place.

This will certainly be an emotional moment for Heaton and his family, the reliable stopper came through the ranks at United, but left in the summer of 2010 to nail down regular first-team football.

See More: Spanish giants open to idea of selling star to Man United in €65M deal

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal legend on the presence Gunners will miss from David Luiz as ‘culture’ and ‘mentality’ change for underperforming side is called for Arsenal legend urges club to make move for ‘seasoned professional’ who is available on a Bosman Update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic knee injury after fears AC Milan star had ruptured ACL again

The 11 years since have seen Heaton develop into one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League, with the height of the ace’s career coming during his time at Burnley before Nick Pope’s emergence.

Football Insider report that Heaton will also be handed a more lucrative deal than the one he’s been offered by the Villains.

Heaton left Burnley for a move to the West Midlands in the summer of 2019 but has been limited to just 20 appearances across all competitions after suffering a serious knee injury in his debut season.

The England international will certainly offer real competition to Dean Henderson and David de Gea, whilst Heaton’s arrival will that they keep in line with their homegrown quotas for their Champions League and Premier League squads.