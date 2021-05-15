In the 88th minute of this evening’s FA Cup Final, Chelsea thought that they had drawn level when Ben Chilwell had the ball in the back of the net against his former club, but VAR ruled it wasn’t meant to be.

Thiago Silva sprayed a delicious long-pass forward, which picked out the curving run into the box from marauding substitute Chilwell.

Chilwell dove down to poke the ball past his former teammate Kasper Schmeichel, but another old pal in Caglar Soyuncu was on hand to block the strike.

The stop actually rattled straight back across to Chilwell, with a deflection knocking the ball into the net.

A VAR review followed and found that Chilwell was narrowly offside when Silva played the ball forward in a heartbreaking bit of bad luck for Chelsea and the left-back.

The tightest of offside calls deny Chelsea a late equaliser. This game escalated QUICKLY ?#EmiratesFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/IkcgN9c4io — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

Pictures from the BBC, BT Sport and beIN Sports.

What a dramatic end to the nation’s elite cup competition, the Foxes held on to win their first ever FA Cup trophy, what a historic moment for the East Midlands outfit.