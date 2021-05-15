Video: Leicester star throws away traditional Chelsea flag in immediate dressing room celebration after FA Cup final triumph

Some Chelsea fans may want to look away as it’s emerged that the traditional pennant (like a flag) they handed to Leicester before today’s FA Cup final has been thrown to the floor after their defeat.

Wesley Fofana was one of the first Leicester players back in the dressing room after their 1-0 victory, which marked their first FA Cup triumph ever, he was soon met by unused substitute Daniel Amartey.

In the immediate dressing room celebrations to the Foxes’ historical moment, Amartey picked up the pennant and threw it over his head and onto the floor.

Fofana then flipped the camera back onto himself as he was left in fits of laughter before he eventually ended his Instagram live session.

Fofana and amartey trolling Chelsea ?? pic.twitter.com/NmppiO2jLz — H_Mali ?? (@itsonly_h) May 15, 2021

The disrespect to that small club called chelsea.?? Amartey is a legend.pic.twitter.com/DdtGMiHBdg — . (@grimptinho) May 15, 2021

Amartey will forever be seen as a villain by the Chelsea fans after this moment, the ace may not have meant the action maliciously, but it will be viewed as disrespectful regardless.

The Blues have the chance to put today’s mistakes right in a crucial Premier League encounter against the Foxes on Tuesday night, if scenes like this don’t fire them up – nothing will.