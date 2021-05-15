Video: Youri Tielemans sends Leicester City fans nuts with a banger against Chelsea in the FA Cup final to make it 1-0

We’ve seen over the past year that football without fans just isn’t as fun, so this is one of those moments that we’ve all been missing.

The Leicester City fans at the FA Cup final have been the loudest throughout, and they’ve just gone nuts as Youri Tielemans has scored a screamer to make it 1-0:

Youri Tielemans hits a WORLDIE ? Leicester lead the FA Cup final! pic.twitter.com/FBs6Wrij27 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

OOHHH YOURI TIELEMANS! ? One of the great #EmiratesFACupFinal goals! Such a sweet strike into the top corner, and just listen to that roar ? pic.twitter.com/QZtg7C4jMe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

There was a big suspicion of handball in the build-up but nothing was given, and Chelsea will need to wake up quickly if they want to get back into this.