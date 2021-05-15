Menu

Video: Youri Tielemans sends Leicester City fans nuts with a banger against Chelsea in the FA Cup final to make it 1-0

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

We’ve seen over the past year that football without fans just isn’t as fun, so this is one of those moments that we’ve all been missing.

The Leicester City fans at the FA Cup final have been the loudest throughout, and they’ve just gone nuts as Youri Tielemans has scored a screamer to make it 1-0:

There was a big suspicion of handball in the build-up but nothing was given, and Chelsea will need to wake up quickly if they want to get back into this.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.