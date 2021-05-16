Midfielder “would love to join Arsenal” as he’s set to be made available for transfer

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey would reportedly love the chance to return to Arsenal in this summer transfer window.

The Wales international left Arsenal two years ago, but has struggled to replicate his best form in his time with Juventus, and Fabrizio Romano is now highly confident that he’ll be available this summer.

MORE: Arsenal step up pursuit of free transfer but face competition from Manchester City

Romano also believes Ramsey would relish the chance to return to the Emirates Stadium, though he insists nothing concrete has happened yet.

“Aaron Ramsey would love to join Arsenal again,” Romano told The Arsenal Lounge, as quoted by the Daily Express.

At Juventus he is struggling, he’s not playing, many injuries.

“He will be on the market 100 percent, he will be available, if Arsenal want to go for Ramsey, they know they have the chance.

“But at the moment there’s nothing advanced or serious with Ramsey yet.”

One imagines many fans would welcome Ramsey back after his great success with the club earlier in his career, but it could also be a bit of a gamble for the Gunners.

Ramsey doesn’t quite look the player he once was, and it might be that the 30-year-old wouldn’t represent a long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

If it were possible, one imagines a loan move for Ramsey could be ideal for Arsenal, who would benefit from bringing in someone to replace Dani Ceballos, who hasn’t really done enough to impress in two seasons on loan from Real Madrid.

“I’m not going to sit here and give you a load of platitudes, I worked my whole life for today and I’m so f*****g proud.” – Chelsea have themselves a new legend in the making! Click here to read more.