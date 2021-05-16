Menu

European giants plotting shock swoop for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool FC
AC Milan are keen to poach Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool to lead the next leg of their resurgence, according to Don Balon.

The Rossoneri are one win away from qualifying for the Champions League, which will be a huge achievement, one which will mark the end to several years of hurt for the fan base.

However, a club of AC Milan’s stature, with their rich history, will not be prepared to settle with that, especially having seen the rivals Inter win the scudetto this campaign.

Stefano Pioli will be looking to push on next season and get AC Milan back into the title race, but are the club’s hierarchy planning on moving forward with him holding the reins? Perhaps not.

As per Don Balon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a target for AC Milan, with the Serie A giants thought to be convinced that he is the right man to lead them into a prosperous future.

AC Milan are reportedly keen on appointing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has done a superb job with Liverpool, this season aside, so it’s easy to understand why AC Milan would see him as a suitable contender to take Pioli’s job in the San Siro dugout.

However, the chances of Klopp departing Liverpool, especially on the back of a forgettable season, are slim to none. AC Milan ought to focus their attention on giving Pioli what he wants in the transfer market.

