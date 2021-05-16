Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in the free transfer of Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.

The 31-year-old is due to be a free agent at the end of this season, and it’s unsurprising to see there is strong interest in snapping him up.

MORE: Serie A star wants Arsenal transfer

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have intensified talks over swooping for Bertrand since his departure from Southampton was confirmed, but Manchester City could also be in the race for his signature.

The Gunners could do with more options on the left-hand side of their defence, with Kieran Tierney proving rather injury prone in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

There’s also a lack of real backup in that department, even if Bukayo Saka has shown he has quality as a wing-back on that side.

City, meanwhile, could also do with improving their options in that position, with Bertrand perhaps a more reliable option than Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko.