Real Madrid’s fear in transfer battle with Arsenal for elite wonderkid

Arsenal FC
Real Madrid reportedly fear being priced out of a transfer deal for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga due to competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The Spanish giants are one of the teams interested in the highly-rated Camavinga, who looks set to become one of the finest midfielders in Europe in years to come.

However, Marca claim that Real Madrid are worried they might find themselves priced out of a deal for the France international amid rival interest from Arsenal and Bayern.

Gunners fans will hope this can give their club a boost in the race to sign Camavinga, who would be a real statement signing for the club after such a difficult couple of seasons.

Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Rennes

Mikel Arteta urgently needs to change his squad around after a disappointing campaign, and Camavinga would surely be a major upgrade on midfielders like Dani Ceballos, whose long-term future is in doubt after a somewhat underwhelming second season on loan from Real Madrid.

One imagines, however, that a talent like Camavinga might favour a move to a bigger club if possible, even if Arsenal might be a decent stepping stone to ensure he continues to play regularly at this stage of his career.

