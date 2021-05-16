Arsenal have set their asking price for academy product Eddie Nketiah, according to Todo Fichajes.

Nketiah, who was initially with Chelsea’s academy before moving across London to Arsenal, has earned himself a spot in the Gunners squad, but has never looked like forcing his way into the starting eleven.

Such is the case in modern football, 21-years-old is old enough to be playing regular first-team football, and Nketiah must be beginning to wonder if he’d be better off away from the Emirates.

As per Todo Fichajes, that feeling is shared by the club, with Arsenal open to the idea of selling Nketiah in the upcoming summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap.

MORE: Arsenal step up pursuit of free transfer but face competition from Man City

The report claims that Arsenal will demand £19M in exchange for Nketiah, which, much to the dismay of many, is the going rate for a young player with his degree of first-team experience.

It’s also worth remembering that Nketiah is the top scorer in the history of the England U21 side, having scored 16 goals in 17 appearances for his country in that age group.

There is no doubting that he has the quality, but he needs a manager to effectively harness it.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news