Another big name to follow David Luiz out of the exit door as Arsenal wait for transfer bids

Arsenal winger Willian is reportedly looking set to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, just a year after joining the Gunners.

The Brazil international has proven something of a flop since joining Arsenal from Chelsea, with the player not looking the same world class performer he looked for so much of his time at Stamford Bridge.

See below as Fabrizio Romano claims Willian is expected to follow David Luiz out of the Emirates Stadium exit, with Arsenal now waiting for bids for the 32-year-old…

After David Luiz, also Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. ??? #AFC There’s interest from European clubs and from MLS – Inter Miami wanted him last summer. Arsenal are waiting for official bids. ?? #Willian #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Most Gooners probably won’t be too bothered by this news, with Willian not looking like an ideal long-term option for this struggling side.

Mikel Arteta surely needs to strengthen his attack this summer after a lack of impact from Willian, while others like Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have also had below-par seasons.

Romano claims Inter Miami have shown an interest in Willian in the past, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up if he does leave north London.