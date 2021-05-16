Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico set to battle over signature of Sevilla prospect

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been fighting tooth and nail over the La Liga title this term – they now look set to do it in the transfer market.

While Atletico now have to be considered firm favourites to win La Liga, Diego Simeone will be quietly aware that, if crowned champions, they will have the self-destructive traditional big two to thank for it.

Time and time again Real Madrid and Barcelona have had opportunities to seize control, but they’ve continually passed it up.

Both clubs will be looking to strengthen in the transfer market, as will Atletico, and as per AS, all three clubs have found themselves with a common target – Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor.

Pastor conceded three to Olivier Giroud on his Sevilla debut earlier in the campaign. That’s a baptism of fire that any goalkeeper would dread, but it’s hardly a fair reflection of his quality.

As reported by AS, his contract is due to expire in the summer, meaning any interested parties will have the opportunity to sign one of the most promising young Spanish goalkeepers without paying a penny for the privilege.

AS note that Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the frontrunners, with there also thought to be interest from Villarreal and Liverpool. The race is very much on.

