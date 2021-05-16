Bittersweet for Chelsea as Youri Tielemans continued trend Eden Hazard set with FA Cup final winner for Leicester

As if the third FA Cup final defeat wasn’t sad enough for Chelsea, it’s now emerged that the Blues fans’ heartbreak came as a result of the continuation of trend set by their very own legend, Eden Hazard.

Opta reported on Sunday evening that Youri Tielemans was just the third Belgian to score in an FA Cup final, with Hazard being the first ever from his nation to do against Man United in the 2018 final.

Kevin de Bruyne became the second with Manchester City in the competition’s 2019 spectacle, with every Belgian that has scored in the all-important clash actually going on to lift the trophy.

Tielemans joined his superstar countryman in style with a goal for the ages from long-range, it ultimately led to the Foxes sealing the first FA Cup triumph of their history.

See More: “Cost us the game” – Chelsea star slammed for FA Cup final mistake by these angry Blues fans

3 – Youri Tielemans is the third Belgian to score in an FA Cup final, with the other two going on to lift the trophy that year (Eden Hazard 2018, Kevin De Bruyne 2019). Omen? #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/mVENnZph9O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico set to battle over signature of Sevilla prospect Stripper party turns sour as mum of Man City and England star Phil Foden leaves woman battered and bruised in fight Contact made: Barcelona in talks over €24m sale of talented youngster

Tielemans’ game-winning strike was inspired, perhaps by the confidence he instilled in himself by shutting down Timo Werner with ease less than 15 minutes earlier, which left Thomas Tuchel furious.

The central midfielder joined the elite company of his world-class countryman with the effort and it proved to be the omen to get Leicester over the line after a dramatic ending to the tie.