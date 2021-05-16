Video: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks like he’s dropping his new mixtape in chat with Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel looked like he was rapping instructions to Kai Havertz in yesterday’s FA Cup final defeat.

Maybe this is where it went wrong for Chelsea, who knows?

Watch below for the rather amusing clip that was spotted by a fan on Twitter…

Not sure this is the right time for Tuchel to drop his new mixtape. pic.twitter.com/7WeasH7v9B — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) May 15, 2021

