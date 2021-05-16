Menu

Video: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks like he’s dropping his new mixtape in chat with Kai Havertz

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel looked like he was rapping instructions to Kai Havertz in yesterday’s FA Cup final defeat.

Maybe this is where it went wrong for Chelsea, who knows?

Watch below for the rather amusing clip that was spotted by a fan on Twitter…

More Stories / Latest News
Guardiola gives green light for Man City star to hold Real Madrid transfer talks
‘He’s got everything’ – Manchester United star raves about Chelsea ace
Another big name to follow David Luiz out of the exit door as Arsenal wait for transfer bids

“I’m not going to sit here and give you a load of crap platitudes, I worked my whole life for today and I’m so fucking proud.” – Chelsea have themselves a new legend in the making! Click here to read more.

More Stories Kai Havertz Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.