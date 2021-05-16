Chelsea “very interested” in ambitious Liverpool transfer raid

Chelsea are reportedly “very interested” in an ambitious transfer swoop for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egypt international’s future at Anfield looks in some doubt ahead of this summer, with Christian Falk telling Bild that the player is considering his future and Chelsea are one of the teams keen on him.

Falk adds that Liverpool are eyeing Jadon Sancho as a potential replacement for Salah, but Reds fans will no doubt be worried about the prospect of losing one of their best players to a major rival.

Chelsea have made great progress under Thomas Tuchel since he was appointed manager in January, and just look like the only thing they’re lacking is an elite goal-scorer like Salah.

The 28-year-old has been a world class performer during his time at Liverpool, scoring 124 goals in just 200 appearances after struggling for playing time in his first spell at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

Chelsea must surely regret letting Salah go when they did, and it could make sense for them to try bringing him back this summer if he is open to a move.

Blues fans would surely welcome Salah as an upgrade on struggling attacking players like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who have not lived up to expectations since joining the club last summer.

Discussing Sancho and Salah, Falk said: “That is indeed, true, Liverpool are looking at Sancho again.

“He is on the list, especially because they don’t know what will happen with Salah, who is always a bit on the move and thinking about a transfer.

“Chelsea are also very interested, as we have reported, and also Spain lures him again and again.

“If Salah were to be sold or he says he doesn’t want to be at the club anymore then there would surely be movement on Sancho with Liverpool.”