Loads of Chelsea fans are taking aim at Reece James for his poor pass that led to Leicester City’s winning goal in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

Youri Tielemans struck a superb winner for the Foxes at Wembley yesterday, ensuring that Chelsea have now suffered a defeat in the FA Cup final for two seasons in a row, having been beaten by Arsenal last year.

It’s a disappointing result for the Blues after their superb recent form under Thomas Tuchel, and it seems a large number of supporters are blaming James for an individual error.

The 21-year-old is a promising youngster who has performed well for Chelsea, but he perhaps showed his inexperience by neglecting to pick the simple pass in a risky situation.

James’ ball was intercepted, and it quickly led to Tielemans striking from distance for what proved to bee the winning goal.

It seems a bit harsh to focus on one player when others in the Chelsea side also failed to really do enough, but here’s what fans are saying about James right now…

Reece James cost us the game — NEXT DESTINATION 10K ?????? (@ChrisKilulu) May 15, 2021

Thiago Silva cost us a game in the league and issued an apology. Reece James cost us a cup final and still no word from him. — wambua (@brianwambua99) May 16, 2021

Azpi was horrible, why would TT play him as WB, Reece James cost us .. smh #CHELEI — Elvis (@elvisjonyo) May 15, 2021

Watching the replay of Reece James pass now even gets me more angry. Who was he trying to pass the ball to in such a manner? Poor technique https://t.co/JKrsC1g5Ij — Adetolaa_a (@Adetolaa_a) May 15, 2021

Reece James' decision making under pressure is very poor. Quite immature yet. Classic example of why an experienced and worn out Azpilicueta is preferred by Tuchel over the explosive and dynamic James. Long way to go for Reece James. #CHELEI — Gunjan ? (@GunJourno) May 16, 2021

We lost because of Reece James poor decision — Street (@NanaStreet8) May 15, 2021

Kepa not at fault blame is on Reece James poor ball that got intercepted caused the winning goal. — Afolabi (@AfolabiAdedoyin) May 15, 2021

Reece James clearly the culprit.

Poor game overall…#FACupFinal — ‘Gomina Ipinle wa’ OLUKAYODE ? (@LugardOOkay) May 15, 2021

I 100% blame Reece James not Jorginho. — Don Shatta (@donshatta26) May 16, 2021