“Cost us the game” – Chelsea star slammed for FA Cup final mistake by these angry Blues fans

Loads of Chelsea fans are taking aim at Reece James for his poor pass that led to Leicester City’s winning goal in yesterday’s FA Cup final.

Youri Tielemans struck a superb winner for the Foxes at Wembley yesterday, ensuring that Chelsea have now suffered a defeat in the FA Cup final for two seasons in a row, having been beaten by Arsenal last year.

It’s a disappointing result for the Blues after their superb recent form under Thomas Tuchel, and it seems a large number of supporters are blaming James for an individual error.

The 21-year-old is a promising youngster who has performed well for Chelsea, but he perhaps showed his inexperience by neglecting to pick the simple pass in a risky situation.

James’ ball was intercepted, and it quickly led to Tielemans striking from distance for what proved to bee the winning goal.

It seems a bit harsh to focus on one player when others in the Chelsea side also failed to really do enough, but here’s what fans are saying about James right now…

  1. Owoeye behind says:
    May 16, 2021 at 9:18 am

    The build up to their goal was an handball,yet VAR did not interfare but VAR interfare in such a classic equalizer of Ben chiwell.very controversial decision.

