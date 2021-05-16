Menu

Video: Gary Lineker sends emotional message to his late father after Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final

We dare you not to well up at this clip of Gary Lineker sending an emotional message to his late father after watching Leicester City beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup yesterday.

The BBC Sport host grew up in Leicester and became a star player for the club, and he commented in the clip below that his dad went to the four previous cup finals Leicester reached, all of them ending in defeat…

Lineker says he hopes his dad is watching somewhere, and that he wished he was there with him to see the Foxes celebrate finally getting their hands on the trophy.

Leicester also stunned world football when they won the Premier League title in 2015/16, but this was another fine achievement by the club as Youri Tielemans’ goal was enough to defeat favourites Chelsea at Wembley yesterday.

