Blow for Man United as Harry Kane favours transfer to Premier League rivals instead

Manchester United may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their Harry Kane transfer hopes as it seems he’s decided on his preferred move.

The England international has been strongly linked with Man Utd by Football Insider in recent times, but it now seems he’s leaning towards joining Manchester City, according to Don Balon.

The report claims Kane is keen to play under Pep Guardiola and win major trophies, and that certainly seems like it could be a good move for him to guarantee silverware for himself after a difficult time at Tottenham.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since all the way back in 2008, with Kane on the losing side for them recently as they lost to Guardiola’s Man City side in the Carabao Cup final.

City could certainly also hugely benefit from signing a talent like Kane to replace the legendary Sergio Aguero as he nears the end of his contract this summer.

It’s bad news for United, however, with the Red Devils looking in desperate need of more goals up front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely can’t just rely on the ageing Edinson Cavani as his main centre-forward, while Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood don’t currently look like they can guarantee 25-30 goals a season, and are perhaps best used as wide forwards.

If United are to close the gap on City next season this is surely a transfer battle they need to be winning this summer.