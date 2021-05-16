Jamie Vardy makes FA Cup history after victory with Leicester City over Chelsea

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has made history after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley yesterday.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable journey in the world of football, having had to wait some time before getting his big break at the highest level.

Vardy was playing non-league football for Fleetwood Town as recently as the 2011/12 season, but his talent was spotted by Leicester as he made the move to them in 2012/13, while they were in the Championship.

Just a few years later, Vardy played a starring role in Leicester’s shock 2015/16 Premier League title victory, and now he’s added another incredible chapter to his story.

Having started out in the lower leagues, Vardy has now achieved the unique feat in being the first player to feature in every single round of the FA Cup and lift the trophy…

In 2007, Jamie Vardy made his FA Cup debut for Stocksbridge in the preliminary round. Having become the first player in history to play in all 14 rounds, he now has his hands on the trophy. What a story.#FACupFinal | #LCFC pic.twitter.com/hiWPZcdGhT — bet365 (@bet365) May 15, 2021

Premier League teams don’t enter the competition until the 3rd round, so it’s not common to see winning sides featuring a player who has also taken part in the preliminary rounds.

Vardy’s Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a stunning strike from Youri Tielemans.

