Liverpool target La Liga free agent as Reds prepare contingency plans in case of contract rejection

Liverpool have reportedly offered Adrian a new contract, but they’re also thought to be preparing contingency plans in case of his departure.

That’s what’s been reported by the Daily Mail, whose belief is that Liverpool will not sit around and cross their fingers over Adrian’s future, rather they’ll position themselves to be covered in that area whether he decides to stay or go.

AS claim to know the identity of one player that they could target, Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor, 20, who will be leaving the Spanish outlet upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Of course, Alisson Becker is number one and will be for the foreseeable, but Liverpool cannot afford to leave themselves short with his backup. They could arguably do with improving on Adrian.

Pastor, though still very young, with much to learn, would be worth taking a punt on. He had an unfortunate debut in the Champions League against Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud deciding it was a good time to go Super Saiyan.

Jurgen Klopp needs to sign players which will directly strengthen his starting XI in the upcoming transfer window, but he won’t need telling, the season is long, and deputies are every bit as important.

